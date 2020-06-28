Man accused of ‘forcibly taking’ Lawrenceburg baby wanted by TBI

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for a wanted suspect accused of forcibly taking a 10-month-old baby from Lawrenceburg.

According to the TBI, 44-year-old Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr. is accused in the abduction of Braelee Rayne Trapp on early Friday morning. An Amber Alert was issued and later cancelled after Trapp was later found unharmed.

Agents say Lanier was known to the family and did not appear to be a stranger in the case. His exact connection to the baby, however, remains unclear. He may be traveling in a 2005 black Chevrolet Equinox with Arkansas tag 430-Y2K.

Investigators say Lanier was last seen in the area of Gobble Lane in Lawrenceburg, but it is currently unclear if he was on foot or in a vehicle at the time.

Lanier is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark gray pants and a dark gray shirt with “Buckmaster” on it and gray shoes. He is currently wanted for aggravated kidnapping in the case.

If you have any details on Lanier’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 762-0450 or call the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.

