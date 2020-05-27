Investigators searching for homicide suspect on Most Wanted List

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are still searching for a man on the TBI Most Wanted List for the shooting death of another man.

According to Murfreesboro Police, 30-year-old Delarrious Dwayne Crawford is wanted on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Daicori Saunders on Eagle Street in June 2019.

It is believed Crawford may have changed his hairstyle and is known to frequent different locations across Middle Tennessee. He is considered armed and dangerous and a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call Murfreesboro Police Department Detective Jacob Fountain at (629) 201-5525.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage