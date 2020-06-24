Investigation underway after Metro Police cruiser, tow truck shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Incidents of violence against the police in the wake of the George Floyd killing, are well documented across the country.

Now the question remains, is that sentiment being felt here in Nashville?

On Sunday night, someone shot at a Metro Police car that was on the back of a wrecker. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Ellington Parkway near Cleveland Street.

Police confirmed that one of their marked Metro Police cruisers broke down and they called West Nashville Wrecker to tow the vehicle.

On the way, the tow truck company owner said a car pulled next to the tow truck and started to shoot several times at the police car on the back of the wrecker.

The first bullet went through a back tire on the cruiser and a second bullet went through the steel frame of the wrecker that was transporting the police car.

The driver was not hit, but said he was shook up as he called 911.

Nobody at the wrecker service wanted to talk on camera. However, the owner told News 2 his driver is now considering quitting his job for fear that his life could be in danger for simply doing his job.

Metro Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and they take it very seriously.

Metro Police Spokesperson Don Aaron said, “We want to think this is an isolated incident. What happened Sunday night is not Nashville! We take it very seriously, any attack on the police department is taken very seriously. The crime gun unit of the specialized investigation division is handling this case. They’ve got some promising leads and we look forward to bringing the person responsible into custody.”

Police said nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

Metro Cruiser shot

