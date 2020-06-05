Inmate on the run after escaping from Humphreys County jail

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

According to investigators, Kevin Leery escaped from the jail Friday. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall with several tattoos and has changed clothes since escape.

Details about Leery’s charges and other information are not yet available. He should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 296-7792 or 911.

