Homeless man struck and killed in hit and run crash on Lafayette Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homeless man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Lafayette Street on Friday night near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue.

According to Metro Police, the 41-year-old man was crossing Lafayette Street around 11:15 p.m. when he was struck by a charcoal gray Hyundai sedan going southbound. The pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Witnesses tell investigators that the car that struck the man was driving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and efforts are currently underway to locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage