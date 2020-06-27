Hendersonville PD searching for suspicious man who approached children

Live Now
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police Department is searching for a suspicious person that reportedly approached children who were with a family at a beach area on Lock 3 Access Road.

According to investigators, the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Responding officers learned from witnesses that the man appoached the children in a way that made them suspicious of his intentions. Afterwards, he got into a gold-colored early 2000s model Toyota Camry and drove away.

Hendersonville Police are describing the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late 50s or early 60s approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin-to-medium build, mustache, and medium-length dark, wavy hair. He was wearing pull-on work boots, dark blue jeans, and a short-sleeve t-shirt at the time. It is suspected the man did not speak English.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3Tips Mobile App.

