Gallatin Police searching for burglary and theft suspect

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Police Department is searching for a woman facing multiple charges of burglary and theft.

According to investigators, Cayla Ann Schneider has active warrants out for her arrest including four counts of burglary, three counts of theft under $1,000, and one count of theft over $1,000.

Schneider was last seen driving a 2008 dark blue Hyundai Santa Fe with a maroon hatch, TN License Plate # 7N42V3.

(Source: Gallatin Police Department)

If you have any information regarding Schneider’s whereabouts or any other crimes that have occurred in the area, you’re asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 452-1313.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.