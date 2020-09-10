Franklin Police searching for accused porch pirate

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police are searching for a man accused of stealing packages and who is wanted by three other counties on multiple, unrelated charges.

Franklin Police published video on September 3 of the man stealing packages from at least two porches in the area. Numerous tips helped detectives identify the suspect as 45-year-old Rafael Jimenez, Jr.

Jimenez, Jr. is believed to be temporarily staying with different family members and friends. He is wanted for theft and trespassing out of Franklin and is also facing unrelated charges in Sumner, Maury, and Davidson Counties.

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Call (615) 794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.