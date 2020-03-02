Franklin Police offering reward in search for serial shoplifter

(Source: Franklin Police Department)

FRANKLIN, Tenn (WKRN) — Franklin Police are searching for a serial shoplifter who they say is a suspect in several area Target store thefts.

According to Franklin Police, the man seen on surveillance video tried to steal two vacuum cleaners valued at $850 from the Target store on Columbia Avenue last week. He left the vacuums behind and fled after resisting security who tried to hold him for police.

The suspect was seen driving away in a white truck.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, call Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an online tip anonymously here.