Fire investigators searching for Dollar General arson suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Fire Department investigators are searching for multiple people of interest in connection to an arson of the Dollar General store on the 2000 block of Murfreesboro Pike on Tuesday, March 31.

(Source: Nashville Fire Department)

Firefighters responded to the fire in the clothing aisle of the store at the coroner of Una Pike and Murfreesboro Pike in the Mt. Zion Shopping Center.

Once firefighters extinguished the fire, they learned from store employees that several people were seen in and around the area where the fire started. The fire was contained to the store and did not spread.

If you have information about the person or people involved in the fire, call the Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017.





