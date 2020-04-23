Clarksville Police searching for runaway 16-year-old teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy believed to be a runaway.

According to investigators, Dashane Murray was last seen wearing all black clothing around noon on Sunday, April 19 and has not been seen since. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds.

If you have any information on Murray’s whereabouts, contact Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5487, call the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip to Clarksville-Montgomery Crime Stoppers online by clicking here.