Clarksville Police searching for pedestrian hit-and-run suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Clarksville are searching for the driver of a white four-door sedan who struck a 22-year-old man trying to cross Kraft Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the driver of the car was traveling west near the intersection of Summer Street when they struck the victim who stepped into the roadway and fled the scene. The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by LifeFlight where he is recovering in stable condition.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in this case, you’re asked to contact Investigator T. Halford with the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5333, call the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage