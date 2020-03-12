Child grazed by bullet, receives minor injuries in Hermitage apartment shooting

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child is in stable condition after being grazed by a bullet while sitting in a car at the Hermitage Manor Apartments on Tulip Grove Road in Hermitage.

According to Metro Police on the scene, the child received only minor injuries. Officials are searching for a suspect driving a silver Nissan Altima. Additional details regarding a suspect have not been given at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

