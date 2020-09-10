Cheatham County man wanted for road rage attempted murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are on the lookout tonight for a Cheatham County teenager accused of trying to kill two people in a pickup truck.

It allegedly happened on the afternoon of August 26 on I-24 east near Nissan Stadium.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, 18-year-old Braxton Greer drove his car next to the driver’s side of a pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old Cheatham County man. According to the Attempted Criminal Homicide warrant, that’s when Greer allegedly opened fire with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Police say multiple bullets punched holes in the side of the pickup truck. Thankfully, neither the 22-year-old driver nor his 19-year-old girlfriend were injured.

Family members tell News 2 that at least one bullet went through the rear door of the truck where a small child normally sits. That child was not in the truck during this incident.

A family member of the 22-year-old driver tells News 2 that the bullet was so close, the driver reports he could actually feel it go by his face.

Family members say the truck was hit by four bullets total.

According to Metro Police, the 22-year-old driver was later able to identify Greer from a photo lineup.

Greer is now facing two counts of attempted criminal homicide out of Metro Nashville. Because the suspect and victims are all from Cheatham County, Sheriff’s investigators there are assisting Metro Police.

News 2 has learned that Cheatham County deputies recently traveled to the home of Greer and inspected his vehicle, but did not find the 18-year-old shooting suspect.

According to MNPD, the 22-year-old shooting victim claims a second vehicle boxed him in on I-24, slowing down at the time of the shooting.

According to police, the 22-year-old shooting victim recognized the driver of that second vehicle as a Cheatham County man who reportedly threatened the driver previously.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

Braxton Greer has no criminal history as an adult in Metro or Cheatham County.