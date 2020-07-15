Berry Hill Police searching for wanted man with face tattoos

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Berry Hill Police Department are looking for a face-tattooed man wanted for vandalism and theft.

The suspect came to the attention of law enforcement on July 10 around midnight, when store surveillance video showed him smashing a glass door with a rock, kicking his way into a Shell station on Thompson Lane near One Hundred Oaks.

“His face was completely tattooed. He should not be too hard to find. He’s a male white completely tattooed,” said Officer Larry Carter of Berry Hill Police.

Once he squeezed his way inside the business, police say he stole $80 worth of cigarettes and created close to $1,000 in damage.

“Well, it’s frustrating for the business owner. They will spend x amount of dollars to repair that and plus the loss and it’s important to us to catch him he will keep doing it again and again and again,” said Officer Carter.

Police say the smash-and-grab bandit with the heavily-tattooed face was last seen making his getaway in a 2006 tan Hyundai Elantra, missing a front bumper. He is accused of vandalism and theft and is a suspect in a beer theft at the same store prior to this crime.

If you recognize the face-tattooed man, call Berry Hill Police Department at (615) 297-3242.

