3 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in gun store burglary and pursuit

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police and THP have arrested three adults and two juveniles believed to have been involved in a gun store burglary.

According to investigators, the burglary occurred at JMC Firearms in Paris around 4:28 a.m. on Monday, March 16. The suspected vehicle was pursued by the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office and was picked up by Montgomery County deputies on Dover Road at the Stewart/Montgomery County line.

Deputies reportedly deployed spike strips as the vehicle continued east on Dover Road. The pursuit continued north onto 101st Parkway where a second set of spike strips was effectively deployed. The vehicle left the roadway near Bevard Road and five suspects fled the car on foot.

Montgomery County deputies, Clarksville Police officers, and THP troopers quickly secured a perimeter around the area and were able to apprehend the five suspects after a short search.

Between the five suspects, 16 stolen firearms were recovered.

Investigators say 18-year-old Anthony James Bermudez and 18-year-old Dontarious Davell Sales were taken into custody and charged with evading, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of stolen property. Bond for both Bermudez and Sales were set at $35,000 each.

Investigators also arrested 18-year-old Kendall Early Southall and charged him with evading, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $60,000.

Both of the juveniles were detained pending a hearing in Juvenile Court and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to call Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0611 or submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App.