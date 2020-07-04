Police: Suspect wanted after shooting ex-girlfriend at Murfreesboro apartment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times and fled the scene early Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. at an apartment in Midtown Estates on Battle Avenue. Investigators are searching for 26-year-old Brandon Francis. Francis is considered armed and dangerous.

Preliminary investigation shows Francis shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend. The victim is still recovering in the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Francis, you’re asked to call Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5523.

