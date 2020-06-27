Victim shot and killed while walking into her house in Madison identified

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police investigated a deadly shooting in Madison on Friday evening.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Cumberland Avenue around 11:30 p.m. It was there they found 26-year-old Kayla Phillips-Coker shot once in the abdomen. Phillips-Coker was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she later died.

Detectives learned Phillips-Coker was returning from a store when she ran into the house saying she had been shot in the abdomen but didn’t say what happened. Her roommates told police they did not hear anything sounding like a gunshot, but a neighbor reported hearing what sounded like two gunshots just before the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.