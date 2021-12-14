NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 57-year-old man has been taken into custody after a man was shot to death in East Nashville the day after Thanksgiving.

Police said Jadon Simon, 34, was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 26 near the Lucky 7 Discount Grocery and Tobacco located at on Jones Avenue. Simon was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said surveillance video, plus Crime Stoppers and witness tips, helped to identify Melvin Nettles as a suspect in the case. He had also been arrested on an unrelated warrant for vehicle theft.

Authorities said during an interview, Nettles admitted to being in the area at the time of the shooting and told detectives Simon then approached him and they got into a fight. Nettles reportedly fired a semi-automatic pistol at Simon in an attempt to leave.

Nettles is faced with multiple charges including aggravated assault, vehicle theft, robbery and criminal homicide.