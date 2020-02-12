Credit card theft suspect goes on $12,500 shopping spree at Green Hills mall

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Police Department are searching for a suspect they said used stolen credit cards from a woman’s purse to go on a $12,500 shopping spree at The Mall at Green Hills.

According to investigators, the victim’s purse was in a shopping cart at a Kroger store, and she didn’t realize that her wallet was missing until she was in the checkout line. The suspect used the stolen credit cards at stores like Apple, Microsoft, and Louis Vuitton.

If you recognize the suspect, call Franklin Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip here.