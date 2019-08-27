Credit card skimming devices discovered in Goodlettsville motel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple credit card skimming devices and more than two dozen room key cards were found during a search of a 43-year-old’s motel room in Goodlettsville, police say.

Goodlettsville officers responded Monday to a room at a motel on Rivergate Parkway near I-65 for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they spoke with Stephen Brumlow who they said was sweating profusely.

Police arrested Brumlow on an active warrant out of Georgia. Officers said they went into the suspect’s room to get his phone for him and they noticed credit card skimming devices in plain view.

According to officers, a search warrant was obtained and inside of the motel room, police also located 28 room key cards from the motel and a pair of binoculars.

Brumlow was booked into the Metro jail Monday on charges including criminal simulation. His bond was set at $130,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.