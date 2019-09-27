Couple charged with gun threat following argument on Nashville bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The gun used to threaten a man following an argument on a Nashville city bus turned out to be a BB gun, Metro police say.

According to an arrest warrant, 26-year-old Leslie Barba and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ayante Jones got into an argument with a man on a city bus around 11 a.m. Thursday because the man did not apologize for bumping into Barba.

As the three got off the bus, police said Jones followed the man and the two got into a physical fight. When the man punched Jones, officers said Barba pulled a gun from her purse and pointed it at the man. She then handed the weapon to Jones who also aimed at the victim, the paperwork alleges.

Leslie Barba [L] & Ayante Jones [R]

(Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers arrived on the scene of the incident and took Barba and Jones into custody. During an interview with detectives, they said Barba admitted to removing the gun from her purse and handing it to Jones, but revealed it was a BB gun.

Barba and Jones were both booked into the Metro jail Thursday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Their bond was set at $5,000 each.