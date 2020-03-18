1  of  42
Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, $187K cash in Antioch condo

Usiamrin Chaleunsak and Thoa Pham (Courtesy: MNPD)

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are charged after Metro police found guns, drugs, and more than $187,000 cash in an Antioch condo.

Officers arrested federal probationer Usiamrin Chaleunsak, 40, and his girlfriend Thoa Pham, 30.

Usiamrin Chaleunsak and Thoa Pham (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Tuesday, Metro’s South Precinct Crime Suppression Unit searched a condo in the 1300 block of Bell Road and found 25 pounds of marijuana, four loaded guns, and multiple loaded magazines.

According to a warrant, Pham is the homeowner and signed a consent to search form before officers made the discovery. The warrant stated she told police Chaleunsak was her boyfriend. Police said the money was found in a safe and the marijuana was stashed in the attic. Officers also found scales and a money counter in the kitchen.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives were at the property while following up on a reported robbery at the condo last Thursday. Neighbors reported shots were fired after two masked men confronted Pham as she arrived home. According to the police, Pham told them the men took her purse.

Officers also seized was a decommissioned unmarked police vehicle that they said Chaleunsak had apparently bought at auction.

Chaleunsak is charged with felony marijuana possession, violation of the crooks with guns law, gun possession by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Police said federal authorities were notified of his arrest.

Pham is charged with felony marijuana possession, violation of the crooks with guns law, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

