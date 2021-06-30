Cookeville man charged with attempted murder of father, teen in Monteagle

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cookeville man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after investigators said he shot his father and a teenager inside of a Monteagle home.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said officers from Monteagle and Tracy City responded to reports of gunfire at a home on Armory Road just before 5 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they said they located a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the right upper abdomen and the lower chest, along with a 72-year-old man who had suffered a severe gunshot wound to the arm.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, where detectives said they were listed in critical condition.

Monteagle police encountered the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Yancie DeWayne Layne, and took him into custody, according to investigators.

Layne was booked into the Grundy County jail on two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office identified the 72-year-old victim as Layne’s father, but did not reveal the relationship between the suspect and the teenage victim.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation.