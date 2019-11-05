Convicted robber charged in Antioch murder from June

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted robber was indicted for the fatal shooting of a man outside an Antioch McDonald’s in June.

In the early morning hours of June 19, police responded to the restaurant on Hickory Hollow Lane. 26-year-old Yaki Sayles was found shot and later died.

A witness told police they saw Sayles and another man talking outside their cars in the parking lot.

According to that witness, they heard a gunshot, saw Sayles fall to the ground and a late model blue four-door sedan fled from the scene.

Ladarrius Wimberly, 23, has recently been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder.

Police say he is already in jail for allegedly robbing construction workers in August on Inga Street.

Additionally, Wimberly was convicted on two counts of robbery in July 2018 and received a three-year sentence, police state.