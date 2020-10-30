Convicted murderer to be released from prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted murderer is about to be freed from prison.

Joseph Webster has been behind bars since 2005 for the killing of Leroy Owens in Nashville. Webster’s case was actually one of the first to be taken on by Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk’s “Conviction Review Unit.”

After examining new evidence, including DNA from Webster that did not match the DNA found on the weapon used to kill Owens, Webster’s conviction will be overturned as Funk confirmed to News 2.

According to Webster’s attorney Daniel Horwitz, his client is grateful to those who took the time to reinvestigate his case and see that his wrong was righted.