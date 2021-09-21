Convicted killer facing arson charges after breaking into Priest Lake home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted killer who was accused of breaking into a home in the Priest Lake area is now facing arson charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators with the Nashville Fire Department determined Roberto Viera-Aybar, 28, set four separate fires in the bedroom of a home on Hamilton Church Road one week ago.

They said the fires were set intentionally and all while several Metro Nashville Police officers were at the home.

Officers were initially called to the home for a reported burglary. Police say Viera-Aybar kicked in the back door and barricaded himself inside an upstairs bonus room.

The report says he busted out a window and was throwing items at police officers outside. He then set the fire and jumped out the window onto a car before being taken to the hospital with injuries.

He’s facing several charges, which now include arson and aggravated arson.

Roberto Josue Viera-Aybar (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

Viera-Aybar was previously convicted in connection with the murder of a Nashville man whose body was found buried in the woods in Whitfield County, Georgia in 2017.

He remains in the Metro jail with a bond set at $200,000