Convicted former teacher Tad Cummins wants to be released from jail due to COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Maury County teacher Tad Cummins wants to be released from jail due to COVID-19 concerns.
In a written letter to federal judge Aleta Trauger provided to News 2, Cummins asked for “immediate release or release to home confinement under the CARES Act.” Cummins also appealed to Trauger that he falls under the category “of individuals considered high risk of death from the COVID-19 virus.”
On Friday, the court appointed the Federal Public Defender’s Office to determine whether Cummins is entitled to relief. If a motion for relief is filed, the government will respond in 14 days.
Cummins was a teacher at Culeoka Unit School when he ran away with his student, Elizabeth Thomas. They were the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert in 2017. After 38 days on the run, authorities found them hiding in a rustic cabin in Northern California. He has since been convicted and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.
