Convicted felon facing potential federal prosecution after allegedly shooting girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon could soon be facing federal prosecution following his arrest this week for shooting his girlfriend over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday on Claiborne Street. Police say Demarco Watson, 25, went to his girlfriend’s apartment and got in an argument with her. She said he fired a shot, which grazed her head.

On Monday, detectives found Watson next to his car on Nolensville Pike, near Alberta Street. He tried to get away from police by running, but he was soon taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Watson was in possession of 2.1 grams of cocaine and a digital scale. Inside his vehicle was a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.

Watson received a six-year probated sentence last year. As a convicted felon, Watson is prohibited from having a gun.

Now, he is being held on a $203,500 bond. Watson faces charges for aggravated assault, unlawful gun possession and felony cocaine possession.

Watson is also being evaluated for potential federal prosecution following his latest arrest.