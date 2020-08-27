Convicted felon facing federal charges in shooting of teen with AR-style rifle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man is facing federal firearms charges after a shooting occurred last week that injured a 17-year-old.

According to US Attorney General Don Cochran’s Office, Gievanne Courtlyn Ashley was charged Tuesday with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, August 20 on the 1300 block of Westchester Drive. The 17-year-old victim who was not identified was shot in the abdomen with an AR-style rifle.

According to the criminal complaint, when Metro Police responded to the scene, witnesses identified Ashley as the shooter who fled the scene. Ashley was wanted on a probation violation warrant.

SWAT investigators later found Ashley hiding in a bedroom closet at a home on Herman Street on Monday. While searching the home, officers found a loaded .40 caliber Glock under the cushion of a chair in the living room. Investigators also obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Alameda Street and found a loaded .32 caliber Long revolver; a Ruger AR-5.56 mm caliber rifle with 30 rounds in the magazine, an additional 5.56 mm magazine loaded with ten rounds, a Glock .40 caliber magazine loaded with seven rounds, and 12 additional rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.

Ashley has two prior felonies in Davidson County, including burglary of a motor vehicle and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Ashley faces up to ten years in prison on each count.