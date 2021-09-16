Convicted felon charged in Madison shooting that left victim wounded

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon faces several charges after shooting someone in Madison last month.

According to an arrest affidavit, Melvin Comer, Jr., 32, was charged after the incident back on Aug. 31.

Metro police said two people were backed into a parking spot off Gallatin Pike North at McKinley Street. An SUV pulls up beside the victim’s vehicle and Comer got out of the SUV’s passenger side, according to an arrest warrant.

He then opened the victims’ front passenger door while pointing a gun at them. Police said Comer then started going through the victims’ pockets and demanding their things while still pointing the gun.

Police said Comer tried opening the back passenger side door and then shot into the vehicle at close range, hitting one of the victims in the thigh and leg before the other started driving away.

The report stated Comer continued shooting into the neighborhood as the car drove off.

Detectives said the incident was captured on surveillance video and Comer was a convicted felon.

His charges now include attempted criminal homicide and assault. He remains in the Metro jail with a total bond of $550,000.