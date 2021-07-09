Convicted felon charged after guns found during traffic stop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon is facing charges after Metro police found him with guns during a traffic stop in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, Milton Sales was the owner and passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over Thursday for having a missing headlight.

Police said Sales was reaching under his seat and the officer asked him to get out of the car, which he did. Officers found a gun underneath the seat that was fully loaded with a round in the chamber, according to Metro police.

Police also found an empty magazine in the glove box and a rifle in the trunk.

Officers said that as a convicted felon, Sales cannot have guns. They say he also resisted arrest when police tried taking him into custody.

He remains in jail with bond set at $62,500.