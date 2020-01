NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars after police say he was arrested for shooting another man in East Nashville.

According to police, 34-year-old Christopher J. Jones was arrested after shooting an acquittance in a parking lot adjacent to Beyond The Edge Bar on South 11th Street on Jan. 19.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault and gun charges.

The 27-year-old victim is recovering from their injuries.