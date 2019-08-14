Convicted felon arrested again, charged with attempted robbery of construction worker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A construction worker tells police he was held at gunpoint while a 23-year-old man attempted to rob him Monday.

According to Metro police, Ladarrius Wimberly approached the victim worker on Inga Street in East Nashville and held a pistol to his stomach.

Wimberly then reported rummaged through the victim’s van, and ran away.

After the incident, an officer spotted Wimberly in a backyard. That officer said he was armed and saw him go into a house on Jewell Street.

Officers and SWAT team members surrounded the house and Wimberly eventually surrendered.

After executing a search warrant, police found a stolen semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine.

Wimberly is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon and gun theft.

He is being held on a $56,000 bond.