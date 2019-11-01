Convicted felon adds drug, weapons charges during West Nashville car search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A convicted felon is now adding several more charges to his name after a drug and weapons arrest in West Nashville.

Officers went to an apartment on Maudina Avenue to execute a search warrant Thursday.

Metro police said 22-year-old Rashaad Alrdidge was already convicted of evading arrest and felony drug possession.

Officers searched a vehicle and found several bags of marijuana, 23-grams of meth, and a few grams of heroin.

The affidavit states there was also a digital scale and box of sandwich bags.

When officers checked the trunk, they found two loaded hand guns.

Aldridge faces six charges for drug possession and for having weapons as a convicted felon.

His total bond is set at $91,500.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.