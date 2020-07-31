Connecticut sex offender charged with raping juvenile in Franklin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A registered sex offender from Connecticut arrested earlier this week in Franklin has been taken into custody again on a charge of statutory rape.

Franklin police said Joseph Antonio Gonzalez Rodriguez had moved to Tennessee in March, but failed to register his new address.

Rodriguez, who had been convicted in Connecticut of a sex crime against a juvenile, was arrested Wednesday and charged by Franklin police for failing to register and was released on a $75,000 bond.

Police returned to Rodriguez’s condo on Murfreesboro Road Thursday, where they charged him with statutory rape after detectives said they discovered he had sex with at least one juvenile in Franklin.

Rodriguez was booked into the Williamson County jail on a $100,000 bond. His court date has been set for August 4.

Anyone with information about other children Rodriguez may have had contact with is urged to call the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage