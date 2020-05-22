Community prays for Metro officer shot while walking dog

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Scottsboro community is rallying in prayer for a Metro police officer shot while walking his dog.

William Johnson Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say Officer Darrell Osment was off duty when William Johnson inexplicably shot him in the back of his shoulder.

Just about 4 miles from where Officer Osment was shot, neighbors in the Scottsboro community couldn’t believe the news. They say the officer often comes to Lewis Country Store.

“He’s always a pleasure to interact with, just a really, really, good guy. His family is from the neighborhood. Good, salt to the earth country people,” Brad Lewis who owns the store told News 2.

Officer Darrell Osment (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Lewis called the shooting of the 13-year Metro police officer veteran senseless.

“It was a shock to say the least. What a senseless, unprovoked act of violence. It’s baffling, it makes no sense, absolutely none whatsoever,” said Lewis.

Officer Osment was released from the hospital Friday afternoon and is now recovering at home.

