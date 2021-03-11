Community leaders concerned over Nashville’s troubling homicide rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people shot and two found dead overnight added to the already troubling trend of homicides in Davidson County.

So far this year, the number of homicides in Metro Nashville have doubled compared to this time last year, and that’s following a year when we saw a more than 40% increase compared to 2019.

Just after midnight on Thursday morning police responded to a triple shooting near J.C. Napier Court. The crime scene, next to an elementary school, is one councilman Freddie O’Connell has concentrated his efforts on before.

“This was just a tough area. Hermitage precinct spent a ton of resources out in that area, but we got to the point where MDHA established a memorandum of understanding with MNPD and we got some more community sources, some more community policing efforts on the ground there and we really did drive down the homicide rate,” O’Connell explained.

Until last year. The Hermitage precinct data reflected 28 homicides, a nearly 155% increase from 2019.

“It was a noticeable reversal of a trend where we had seen violent crime in Nashville,” said O’Connell.

He points to a number of factors likely playing a role in the increase of violence over the last year; from the unprecedented amount of guns sold in 2020 to the racial tensions following George Floyd’s death and the increase in violence all across the country in the midst of a pandemic.

“I hope that it is, in some ways, is connected to the just difficulty and stress of the pandemic and that as we see that difficulty and stress recede and we see the prospects for people on an individual level stabilize financially that we some of the that leading to violence starts to drop back down.”

Verna Wyatt, who spends her time advocating for crime victims as co-founder of Tennessee Voices for Victims says the stats push her to dig deeper on the issue.

“One homicide impacts so many people it’s like dropping a pebble in water and then there’s the big splash, but then you see all of these circles that go out. That’s what happens with a homicide,” Wyatt explained.

She says her work in prisons with incarcerated men and women often points back to childhood trauma.

“The murderers that are in our midst have been created. They weren’t born like that. This isn’t a surprise to anybody when you look why, why is this happening. We know what the long-term impact is for childhood victimization and trauma and in my opinion, we need to be focusing on saving those kids,” said Wyatt.

News 2 reached out to Metro police on the issue, but has yet to hear back.