Columbia Police need help identifying shooting suspect’s car

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning.

Officers have released a photo of a silver or gray sedan believed to be the suspect’s car. At this time, officers are asking for help identifying the car and the person who owns it.

Columbia Police say the shooting happened at 10 a.m. but officers have not said where it happened or if anyone was wounded.

Anyone with information about the car is asked to call Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.