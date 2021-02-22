Columbia man accused of shooting infant daughter in the head during fight with her mother

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Columbia man is wanted on four counts of attempted murder, accused of firing into a car occupied by his girlfriend and three children, all under the age of three.

According to Columbia Police, 21-year-old Kobia Eugene Lloyd and his 22-year-old girlfriend were arguing in their car in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hallmark Drive.

Police say Lloyd got out and his girlfriend attempted to drive away. That’s when investigators say Lloyd jumped on the car and fired a single round through the car’s roof.

The bullet missed the woman driving, but reportedly hit an 8-month-old little girl in a car seat behind the driver’s seat, striking her in the head.

Police say the man fled with the gun and the woman drove her child to the ER at Maury Regional Medical Center while calling for help.

A mother of three who also lives in the same complex tells News 2 that the shooting is very upsetting.

“Oh my god. It’s horrible. It’s horrible. I had no idea. I keep my kids in the house. I pray for the mother and the child, that you all catch him,” said resident Natalie McCabe.

News 2 learned that Lloyd had prior arrests for violent crimes that include reckless endangerment with a weapon in 2019 and aggravated robbery in 2020.

Columbia Police Lt. Jeremy Haywood tells News 2 they are actively and aggressively searching for the young felon, now wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, and aggravated child endangerment.

“We have several violent incidents where he is concerned, multiple violent incidents. He has been prosecuted for,” said Lt. Haywood.

At this time, Lloyd remains at large. If you have any info contact Columbia Police Department at (931) 381-4900 or email safetips@columbiatn.com. You can remain anonymous.

The child was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where investigators say she is in critical but stable condition.