Columbia grandmother demands neighborhood shootings to stop

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A frightening experience for a Columbia family after a father of three was nearly hit by a bullet while sitting on his couch Sunday.

It was around 11 p.m. when shots rang out on Glade Street near 11th Street in Columbia. One bullet shot through Nancy James’ granddaughter’s house.

“It went through two walls in the house and her husband was sitting on the sofa, she said it just grazed his head,” James told News 2.

The granddaughter, husband, and their three small children were in the home when the shooting occurred and called police.

The bullet went through the window into a wall on the other side of the living room to the couple’s bathroom. It was stopped by the metal in their light fixture above the sink.

“You can see where it stopped right in that metal,” James showed News 2, “The police took it out but they also had to take the light fixture down in order to retrieve the bullet.”

Columbia Police confirmed they found one bullet and one .45 caliber casing, but as for other rounds and who the actual target was, they say they are still investigating.

“We all complain about Black Lives Matter, but what about us to each other? It’s okay for black people to shoot each other? But then when the police shoots us, it’s a big commotion and all this demonstrating? Why can’t we get together and take care and take all this crap out of our community?” pleaded James, “My granddaughter could’ve been a widow today, with three kids to take care of.”

Her granddaughter’s family is now staying in a hotel until they can find somewhere else to live.

“We shouldn’t have to move out of something that you own in order for somebody else to be out here shooting. If you wanna do that, join the service where you can shoot legally,” added James.

She is also planning to hire a private investigator so that she doesn’t have to pay for the repairs to the house in hopes that someone will be held accountable for their actions.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you can call Columbia Police Detectives Office at (931) 560-1670, or make an anonymous phone call to Maury County Crimestoppers at (931) 381-4900. You can also submit a tip through email at safetips@columbiatn.com.