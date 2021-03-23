Columbia cheer coach indicted on theft charge

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Columbia Central High School cheer coach has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

The investigation alleges Melissa Todd used $905.03 of school funds to pay for a family member to attend a cheer competition in Orland, Florida. Todd’s family member was not an approved assistant or volunteer affiliate of the cheer program, and the family member’s trip was not eligible to be paid with school funds.

In addition, Todd was not able to account for $1,672.74 of cash that was collected during fundraisers or through other sources. Investigators say the cheer team’s records for collections and disbursements were in disarray and investigators could not determine if all cheer funds were accounted for properly.

Investigators also report Todd concealed information related to $44,029.09 worth of debt owed to Varsity Sprit for uniforms, supplies, and equipment. Todd received bills for the entire $44,029.09 debt by October 2019, but the debt was not revealed to investigators and school officials until July 2020.

On March 11, the Maury County Grand Jury indicted Todd on one count of theft, one count of forgery, and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

“Our investigators have pointed to a number of weaknesses on the part of school officials who are responsible for ensuring all internal school accounting rules are followed,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “School leaders have indicated they are working to correct issues such as complying with collection, expenditure, and deposit policies.”