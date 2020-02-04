Columbia armed robber orders restaurant workers into cooler after stealing cash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An armed serial robber is on the loose in Columbia and police there have made catching him a top priority.

This after two brazen robberies where police say he ordered employees into the cooler as he made his getaway.

The armed bandit first struck at the Burger King on Highway 31, just south of Spring Hill. The bandit walked into the restaurant with a black pistol. He came behind the counter, threatened, and intimidated the staff. After he got the money, he ordered everyone into the freezer before making his getaway, again on foot.

According to the Police Report, 2 of the Burger King victims were 75 years old. Thankfully nobody was hurt.

Lt. Jeremy Haywood of the Columbia Police Department says, “any type of violent crime and this is a violent crime is something we want to get on top of.”

The manager gets out of the cooler after a few minutes and makes a calm call to 911.

Two days later, Monday night just after 8 p.m., Columbia police say the gunman struck again, this time at the McDonalds on Bear Creek Pike near I-65.

Police say the brazen robber didn’t come behind the counter at McDonald’s. Though he didn’t display the pistol, workers reported seeing the butt of the gun under his clothes.

The man demanded the cash, and once the money was displayed the bandit orders the employees into the freezer. Again nobody was harmed, and he makes his getaway.

Columbia Police say getting this man off the street is now a top priority.

The robber is described in the two police reports by victims as a white male, around six feet tall, in his late 20s to early 30s. He reportedly has reddish-blonde facial hair.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Columbia police.