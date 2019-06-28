Coffin cover, tools stolen during North Nashville funeral home burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two siblings were charged after hundreds of dollars in items, including a coffin cover, were stolen from a funeral home in North Nashville.

Cornelius Hudson, 34, and Anthonia Hudson, 25, were booked into the Metro jail around 4 a.m. Friday.

Metro police responded to SAG Funeral Home on Buchanan Street where the owner, who lives in the building, reported someone entering through the garage door.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly located the Hudson brothers across the street beside a vehicle.

Cornelius Hudson and Anthonia Hudson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Inside that vehicle, police said they found a coffin cover, a backboard and various stainless steel tools that were stolen from the funeral home.

An arrest affidavit states Anthonia Hudson was questioned by police and said he served as a lookout while his brother stole the items, but also claimed he thought his brother worked at the funeral home.

He was charged with accessory to burglary, while Cornelius Hudson was charged with the actual burglary.

Bond for both men was set at $7,500.

