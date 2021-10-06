Coffee Co. investigates murder-suicide of couple

COFFEE CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the apparent murder-suicide of a couple.

Little details have been released at this time. What we do know is that the bodies of an elderly couple were discovered around 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, according to DA Craig Northcott.

The DA also said the incident happened on Paul Harrell Road in the Hoodoo community.

