Clerk shot during attempted robbery at Clarksville gas station

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are investigating after a gas station clerk was shot during an attempted robbery early Monday morning.

Officers responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the Hi-Road on Dover Road, where they said a 40-year-old man, who was working at the business, had been shot. Police determined someone shot him while trying to rob the business.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital, according to investigators. His condition was not immediately known.

No additional information was released, including a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information, is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5654, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.