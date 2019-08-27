Clerk assaulted during robbery at Nashboro Village Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man robbed a Nashboro Village Mapco by force early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at the location at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Una Antioch Pike just after 3 a.m.

Metro police said the suspect entered the store while one clerk was stocking shelves and another was standing by the front entrance.

According to police, the suspect grabbed one clerk from behind and slammed him toward the register before taking cash and cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect then ran from the store toward Una Antioch Pike.

Metro police described the suspect as a black man who was wearing dark blue sweatpants, a navy hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana over his face.

The suspect never showed any weapon to the victims and neither of the clerks were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

