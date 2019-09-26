Classic cars stolen from Clarksville auto shop

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two classic cars were stolen from an auto shop on Kraft Street Sunday.

“They lifted it, put it on there, and they were gone within five minutes,” said James Rollins owner of The Shop.

Surveillance video shows someone driving off from Rollins’ business with a shipping container. Inside the container was a 1941 Chevrolet Deluxe Master.

“It’s one of the first cars that had air conditioning,” Rollins said.

It’s a rare collector’s item that had been restored and Rollins says it’s valued at more than $20,000.

“New wires, new engine, new plugs, new belts. The interior was perfect,” she said.

But the theft didn’t stop there, according to police.

“I never have been violated like I have right now,” he said.

Police say thieves stole a second car later that night– a 1964 Pontiac Star Chief.

“I haven’t slept in a couple nights just because I’m mad,” Rollins said. “I’m upset. I’m disappointed.”

Rollins owns the business with his son and restores classic cars. The owner thinks he may have been targeted.

“Somebody either knew what they were getting or was just going to steal a container and got a big surprise,” he said.

The owner says, either way, he wants the rare, collectible cars returned.

He is offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

“I hope I find you,” he said. “I hope justice is served.”