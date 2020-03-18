Breaking News
Clarksville woman arrested after pursuit with 4-year-old child in car
Clarksville woman arrested after pursuit with 4-year-old child in car

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Clarksville woman was arrested by Kentucky State Patrol troopers after a pursuit through Christian County.

According to KSP, 21-year-old Antranice Phillips was driving a black Mercedes sedan at a high rate of speed southbound on Pennyrile Parkway around 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, increasing speed when she saw a trooper turn around. A trooper began pursuing Phillips who continued southbound and merged onto Interstate 24 eastbound.

The pursuit continued until Exit 89, Pembroke Road. After exiting the interstate, Phillips attempted to pass a Dodge pickup truck making a left-hand turn and crashed into the truck.

Investigators learned Phillips was transporting a 4-year-old who was not properly restrained. Neither were seriously injured.

Phillips was booked into Christian County Detention Center on charges of speeding, reckless driving, improper passing, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, failure to use child restraint device, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and improper use of left lane.


