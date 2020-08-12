Clarksville triple murder case moves to trial later this month

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After three years of grief, Keara Hazel’s family is hoping a trial will bring closure.

Twenty-three-year-old Keara and her two young children were murdered in 2017. Her husband, Jordan, was charged for the triple murder.

“We’re on a rollercoaster. It’s been a ride we have not been able to get off of in three years,” said Keara’s mother Karen Griffin.

Jordan was ruled competent to stand trial by a judge in July. But after a plea agreement was withdrawn this week and more appeals were filed, Griffin was worried trial would be delayed.

“We need time to grieve my daughter and my grandbabies. And you can’t do that with all this going on,” said Griffin.

A judge denied appeal motions on Wednesday. Trial is now set for August 24.

“At least I can call my son and my daughter and have that peace back to move forward,” said Griffin.

Griffin said her family has not celebrated holidays since the death of Keara and her kids. They’re hoping with the trial over before the holidays it will afford them the opportunity to move on.